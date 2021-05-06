Smoke seen billowing into sky as fire crews called to A90 car blaze

Two fire engines were sent out to the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road after reports of a vehicle on fire.

The alarm was raised just before 9.30am this morning, and two appliances from North Anderson drive were sent to the incident near the Craibstone junction.

A spokesman for the fire service said the blaze was “extinguished by fire personnel” with one hose reel jet.

Crews are still in attendance, however, the stop message came through at 9.54am.

Traffic Scotland has advised the carriageway is partially blocked northbound where the vehicle was on fire.

It is understood the police are en route.