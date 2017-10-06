Fire crews called to reports of a house fire in North-east

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Firefighters were called to a house fire in the North east.

Crews were sent to a property in Ythan Terrace in Ellon at just before 7.45am.

Fire officers put out a fire in a cooker in the kitchen and used breathing apparatus and a positive pressure ventilator to clear smoke from the house.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “Crews were called to Ellon at 7.43am to reports of a fire in a dwelling.

“The crews left the incident at around 9am.”

“The Scottish Ambulance Service were also in attendance.”