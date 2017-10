Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Firefighters and paramedics have been called to a house fire in the North east.

Crews have been sent to Ythan Terrace in Ellon at just before 7.45am.

The incident is ongoing.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “Crews were called to Ellon at 7.43am to reports of a fire in a dwelling.

She added: “A request has been made for the Scottish Ambulance Service to attend.”