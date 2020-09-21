Fire crews extinguish tractor blaze at north-east farm

A tractor fire at a north-east farm has been extinguished.

Two fire appliances were called out to South Bodiechell Farm, near Fyvie this afternoon.

A tractor and baler were alight, with fire crews using a hose reel jet and hay drag to help battle the flames.

They spent more than an hour getting the incident under control.

After being called out at 4.26pm, the stop message was received at 5.40pm.

Crews remain on scene at the moment dampening down any hot-spots.

There are no reported injuries.

A fire spokeswoman confirmed they had dealt with the incident and would remain at the farm to ensure that the area is safe.