Video: Fire crews called to blaze at Aberdeen home

Four appliances have been sent to tackle a blaze at an Aberdeen home.

The crews are currently fighting the blaze which broke out in the Cameron Way area of Bridge of Don just after 2pm.

A column of black smoke was visible from the city centre.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: “We received the call at 2.16pm to Cameron Way in the Bridge of Don.”

Three appliances have been sent from Aberdeen central station and one has been called in from Peterhead’s station.

It is not yet known if anyone needed to be rescued.