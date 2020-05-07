Fire crews called to blaze in north-east town

Fire crews are currently in attendance at a property blaze in a north-east town.

Three appliances have been on scene at a building on Fraserburgh High Street to battle a fire at a property.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “We are in attendance at a dwelling fire on Fraserburgh High Street and have three appliances in attendance.

“We were called out at 8.55am and it is still ongoing at the moment.”

Police Scotland confirmed part of the road is closed due to the incident.