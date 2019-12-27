Fire crews called back to Aberdeen businesses

Emergency services were called back out to an Aberdeen restaurant this evening following a blaze that started earlier this week.

Fire crews attended Valentino’s on Carden Place, after originally being called out at around 2am on Monday morning.

They were again called out at 3.45pm today after a member of the public reported seeing smoke and flames coming out of the building.

It turned out to be the same fire from earlier in the week which had reignited.

Two appliances and a high reach vehicle were sent.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We received the call at 3.45pm to a report of smoke and flames coming from the building.

“Crews were on the scene dampening down hot spots that were left in the building that they previously couldn’t access.”

The service’s stop message came in at 5.50pm.

The building is The building is owned by accident and injury legal firm Quantum Claims, which leases part of it to bar and restaurant Valentino’s.

It also houses Lefevre Litigation and Bidwells.

An investigation is being carried out into the blaze.