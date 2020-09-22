Fire crews called after van and tractor crash on north-east road

Emergency services were called to a crash involving a tractor and van this morning.
The accident happened on the A97 Dinnet to Banff road, near Aberchirder, at about 8.20am.
Fire Crews from Aberchirder and Turriff used small tools to make the scene safe before a stop message was relayed back around 8.39am.
No injuries were reported to the fire service.
