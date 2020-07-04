Fire crews called after suspected electrical fire in Aberdeen

Homes in an Aberdeen community are without power this morning following a suspected fire in an underground electrical cable.

Scottish Fire and Rescue were called to Esslemont Avenue at 9.46am this morning following reports of an issue with underground cables in the area.

One appliance was sent to the scene, but no action was required by the firefighters.

SSE are reporting seven AB25 postcodes are without power, with supplies expected to be restored at around 1pm.

An SSE spokesman confirmed engineers were on site, with the aim of restoring power to affected properties as soon as possible.