Fire crews called after smoke reported at Aberdeen chip shop last night

Fire crews were called out to an Aberdeen chip shop last night after smoke was reported coming from the building.

Two appliances from North Anderson Drive attended the incident at Fish N Hook takeaway on Rosemount Place at about 11.40pm.

They investigated the source of the smoke and extinguished the fire with a hose reel jet.

The incident was described as “not too serious” by a fire spokesman.

Fire crews left the scene about an hour later after ventilating the building.

The spokesman added: “They were called out to investigate smoke coming from the building.

“The incident was dealt with pretty quickly, with the appliances leaving the scene about an hour later.”