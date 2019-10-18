Fire crews called after kitchen blaze at Aberdeen sheltered housing

Emergency services were called to a fire at an Aberdeen sheltered housing complex this morning.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the blaze within a kitchen at Denmore Court in Bridge of Don shortly before 4am.

However, the blaze was extinguished before crews arrived.

Nobody is believed to have been injured.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We received a report of a small fire in the kitchen of a property at Denmore Court at 3.57am.

“An appliance was dispatched but the fire was put out by the time it arrived.”