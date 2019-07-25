Fire crews called after blaze in bin chute at Aberdeen high-rise

Firefighters were called to an Aberdeen high-rise after a blaze in a bin-chute.

The incident was reported to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at 6am this morning at Bruce House in Hazlehead.

No-one was injured in the incident.

A spokesman for the service said: “It originally through to us as an automatic fire alarm, and it turned out to be a fire in a bin chute.

“It was extinguished and firefighters ended up ventilating the building.”

Four appliances were sent to the scene, two from North Anderson Drive, one from Altens and an appliance and a high-reach vehicle from Central.

The stop message came back at 6.32am.