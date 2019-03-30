Fire crews called after blaze at high-rise flat in Aberdeen

Fire crews were called to a fire at a high-rise flat in Aberdeen.

A man had left cooking unattended at the flat at Morven Court, Torry, leading to a small fire in his kitchen.

He called 999 at just before 1.40pm today – but managed to put the fire himself before they arrived.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 1.39pm today after cooking had been left unattended in a flat.

“Two units from Central Fire Station in Aberdeen, two units from Altens and a height vehicle were sent to the scene.

“However, the fire was out on arrival and the smoke was being naturally ventilated. Nobody at the property required assistance.

“The stop message came through at 1.58pm.”