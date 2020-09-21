Fire crews battling blaze at industrial warehouse in Aberdeen

Two fire crews are currently tackling a blaze at an industrial warehouse in Aberdeen.
The fire at the warehouse, located at Nevis Business Park, was reported around 6am.
Two breathing apparatus, a thermal imaging camera and one main jet are currently in use with both crews hailing from Central Station in the city.
A fire service spokeswoman said no reports have been recieved of anybody trapped in the building.
A stop message was relayed back to fire control at 10.45am with firefighters cooling off a battery.
