Fire crews battling blaze at industrial warehouse in Aberdeen

Two fire crews are currently tackling a blaze at an industrial warehouse in Aberdeen.

The fire at the warehouse, located at Nevis Business Park, was reported around 6am.

Two breathing apparatus, a thermal imaging camera and one main jet are currently in use with both crews hailing from Central Station in the city.

A fire service spokeswoman said no reports have been recieved of anybody trapped in the building.

A stop message was relayed back to fire control at 10.45am with firefighters cooling off a battery.