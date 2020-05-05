Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Fire crews extinguish blaze at Aberdeen flats

by David Walker
05/05/2020, 10:14 am Updated: 05/05/2020, 11:07 am

A blaze at a block of flats in Aberdeen has been extinguished by fire crews.

Two appliances were called to Baker Street at 9.42am following reports of a fire.

Fire crews on the scene at Baker Street. Picture by Kenny Elrick

They were on scene for more than half an hour as they extinguished the flames and made the area safe.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a dwelling fire on Baker Street in Aberdeen at 9.42am.

“Two appliances attended and a stop message came in at 10.15am.”

There are not thought to be any injuries.