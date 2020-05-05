Fire crews extinguish blaze at Aberdeen flats

A blaze at a block of flats in Aberdeen has been extinguished by fire crews.

Two appliances were called to Baker Street at 9.42am following reports of a fire.

They were on scene for more than half an hour as they extinguished the flames and made the area safe.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a dwelling fire on Baker Street in Aberdeen at 9.42am.

“Two appliances attended and a stop message came in at 10.15am.”

There are not thought to be any injuries.