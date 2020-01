Emergency services were called to tackle a van fire in a North-east village today.

The incident took place to the rear of Scotsmill Gardens in Blackburn at around 12.12am.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “One appliance arrived at the scene of the fire at 12.28am.

“The stop message was received at 12.37am.”