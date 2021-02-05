Fire crews battle shed fires in Kemnay

Three fire crews were tonight in attendance at a blaze affecting three sheds in Kemnay.

A call was received by fire control at 6.30pm with one crew from Kintore initially sent.

Upon arrival, the Kintore crew requested additional help with two crews from Inverurie sent.

Two jets were used as firefighters sought to extinguish the blaze.

No reports of anybody injured or trapped were received.

In total, 18 firefighters were in attendance.

The sheds were completely destroyed with crews standing down after extinguishing the blaze around 8.02pm.