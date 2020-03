Firefighters were called to a blaze in a derelict north-east building.

Emergency crews were sent to reports of a fire in a building on Commercial Street in Macduff at 4.24pm.

Two appliances were sent to the scene.

A fire service spokesman said: “Crews extinguished multiple seats of fire on the first floor.”

The blaze was put out by 5.03pm.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of the incident but did not attend.