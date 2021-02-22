VIDEO: 20 firefighters battle blaze at former Old Mill Inn in Maryculter

Fire crews are battling a blaze at the former Old Mill Inn in Maryculter.
About 20 firefighters are at the scene on South Deeside Road after receiving a call at 3.22pm.
Four appliances and a height vehicle are currently in attendance.
A fire spokeswoman confirmed “good progress” had been made in extinguishing the blaze.
South Deeside Road has been closed by police in both directions to allow the firefighters’ space to extinguish the blaze.
Smoke could be seen billowing across the AWPR earlier.
Motorists are being urged to avoid the area while the incident is being dealt with.
A fire spokeswoman said: “We are making good progress.
“A water tower is being used, along with working at a safe height equipment.”
