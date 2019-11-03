North-east road partially closed as crews battle car blaze

Emergency services are dealing with a car fire on a major north-east road.

Firefighters were called to the incident on the northbound carriageway of the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road shortly after 8pm.

Police said they are also in attendance and the northbound carriageway has been completely closed.

A fire service spokesman said: “We got the call at 8.10pm to reports of a car on fire on the A90 between Stonehaven and Laurencekirk at the Fordoun juction.

“Two appliances from Laurencekirk and Inverbervie are in attendance.”