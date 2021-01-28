Fire crews battle blaze at flat above shop in Aboyne

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a flat above a shop in Aboyne.
Four appliances are in attendance on Station Square after a fire in a roof space was reported there.
The building is a two-storey one, with firefighters called out at about 7.45pm.
They are using a hose reel jet, a main jet, and four breathing apparatuses to try and extinguish the fire.
A fire spokeswoman said: “We have four appliances on-scene and a height vehicle.
“We received the call at 7.47pm.”
More to follow.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe