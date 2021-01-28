Show Links
Fire crews battle blaze at flat above shop in Aboyne

by David Walker
28/01/2021, 10:02 pm
Fire crews are battling a blaze at a flat above a shop in Aboyne.

Four appliances are in attendance on Station Square after a fire in a roof space was reported there.

The building is a two-storey one, with firefighters called out at about 7.45pm.

They are using a hose reel jet, a main jet, and four breathing apparatuses to try and extinguish the fire.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We have four appliances on-scene and a height vehicle.

“We received the call at 7.47pm.”

More to follow.