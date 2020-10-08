Show Links
News / Local

Fire crews attending two-vehicle crash in Aberdeen

by Chris MacLennan
08/10/2020, 3:10 pm Updated: 08/10/2020, 3:14 pm
Syndicate Post image

Two fire crews are currently in attendance at a crash involving two cars in Aberdeen.

The incident was reported to fire control at 2.39pm on the junction where Cornhill Road meets Ashgrove Road.

Two appliances from North Anderson Drive have been sent to the scene.

There are currently no details available relating to any injuries sustained.

More to follow.