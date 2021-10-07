Occupants of Stonehaven property evacuated after gas leak

Fire crews, police and engineers were called to a gas leak at a property in Stonehaven today.

The residents of the property on Evan Street were evacuated after the leak was discovered at about 9.30am.

Fire crews and police sealed off the area, while SGN sent engineers to investigate.

They have since made the area safe.

The occupants of the property were checked over by ambulance crews.

A spokeswoman from SGN said: “We were in attendance due to a gas leak at a property in Evan Street.

“Our engineers have made the situation safe and have now left site.”

A spokesman from police said they were helping the fire service with the incident.

He said: “We were made aware of a possible gas leak at a property on Evan Street in Stonehaven shortly after 9.30am on Thursday October 7.

“The occupants have been removed from the property and checked at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.”