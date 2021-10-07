Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Occupants of Stonehaven property evacuated after gas leak

By Lauren Robertson
07/10/2021, 10:42 am Updated: 07/10/2021, 11:57 am
Fire crews, police and engineers were called to a gas leak at a property in Stonehaven today.

The residents of the property on Evan Street were evacuated after the leak was discovered at about 9.30am.

Fire crews and police sealed off the area, while SGN sent engineers to investigate.

They have since made the area safe.

The occupants of the property were checked over by ambulance crews.

A spokeswoman from SGN said: “We were in attendance due to a gas leak at a property in Evan Street.

“Our engineers have made the situation safe and have now left site.”

A spokesman from police said they were helping the fire service with the incident.

He said: “We were made aware of a possible gas leak at a property on Evan Street in Stonehaven shortly after 9.30am on Thursday October 7.

“The occupants have been removed from the property and checked at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.”