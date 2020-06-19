Fire crews attend flat blaze in Aberdeen

Three fire appliances were called out to a “small” flat fire on an Aberdeen street this morning.
They attended Formartine Road at about 9.48am following reports of black smoke emitting from a property.
However, by the time they arrived on scene the fire was already extinguished.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: “Three appliances attended the scene but left less than ten minutes later after ventilating the property.”
