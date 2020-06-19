Show Links
News / Local

Fire crews attend flat blaze in Aberdeen

by David Walker
19/06/2020, 10:42 am
Fire crews attended a small flat fire on Formartine Road this morning
Fire crews attended a small flat fire on Formartine Road this morning

Three fire appliances were called out to a “small” flat fire on an Aberdeen street this morning.

They attended Formartine Road at about 9.48am following reports of black smoke emitting from a property.

However, by the time they arrived on scene the fire was already extinguished.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: “Three appliances attended the scene but left less than ten minutes later after ventilating the property.”