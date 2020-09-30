Man taken to hospital after ‘electrical explosion’ at Moray maltings

A worker has been taken to hospital for treatment following an electrical explosion at a Moray maltings.

Three fire crews and an ambulance were called to the incident at Roseisle Maltings around 9.22am this morning.

Diageo, operator of the 32,290ft distillery, confirmed the employee, in their 20s, had sustained injuries as a result of an “electrical issue” and required further treatment from medics.

The man was transported from the maltings to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

It is understood he has sustained burns to his hands and face.

An investigation has been launched with the drinks giant stating that the relevant authorities have been contacted.

A Diageo spokeswoman said: “I can confirm there was an incident at Roseilse Maltings this morning whereby one of our employees unfortunately suffered injuries due to an electrical issue and they have been taken to hospital for further assessment.

“This activated our alarm safety system and the fire service attended as a matter of course, however, their services were not required.

“An internal investigation has begun and we have notified the relevant authorities of the incident.”

A fire service spokeswoman said: “Three appliances were called to a small electrical explosion within an electrical cupboard.

“No equipment was in use as an electrician had isolated the power supply.

“Crews checked out the incident before sending a stop message back at 10.14am.”

An ambulance spokesman said: “We received a call today at 9.22am and dispatched one ambulance to the scene.

“We transported one patient in their 20s to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.”

The Health and Safety Executive has confirmed it has been made aware of the incident and is making further inquiries.

The distillery opened in 2010 at a cost of £40million.