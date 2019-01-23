Video: Fire crews called to Aberdeen house fire

Fire crews were called to tackle a house fire in Aberdeen this morning.

The incident is unfolding on Mastrick Road with five fire appliances sent from the city’s North Anderson and Central Stations.

It is believed the blaze started on a veranda on one of the upper floors of the property.

The fire has now been extinguished, however firefighters are still at the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We received the call at 11.16am this morning at a dwelling fire on Mastrick Road.

“We have sent five fire appliances and the crews are currently at the scene.”

Police has shut a section of road between North Anderson Drive and Ross Crescent and local diversions are in place.

Officers are currently in attendance at Mastrick Road #Aberdeen to assist the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service with an… Posted by North East Police Division on Wednesday, 23 January 2019

First Aberdeen have advised passengers of a service diversion due to the ongoing incident.