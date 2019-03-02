Fire crew tackles vehicle blaze on north-east road

Emergency services were called to a vehicle “well alight” on a north-east road.

One fire crew from Fraserburgh attended the scene, on the A981 about a mile outside of Fraserburgh at 6.28am.

The crew extinguished the blaze, in what could only be described as a “large motor vehicle” by the fire service at around 6.45am.

Two breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and foam were used to put the fire out.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police Scotland was also notified, and a spokeswoman for the service has told the Evening Express that officers are still on scene.

She said: “No one was injured in the incident, but the owner of the vehicle had to be located. There is no reason to believe that the circumstances are suspicious at this time, but inquiries are still ongoing.”