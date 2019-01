Fire crews are tackling a blaze at a building in the north-east.

Four fire appliances were sent to Newmill, near Keith, at around 10.30am.

Firefighters are currently still at the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: “We sent appliances from Buckie, Fochabers, Keith and Huntly.

“Our crews are still on the scene at the building fire.”

Police Scotland is also in attendance assisting fire services.