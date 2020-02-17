Man rescued from roof of north-east fish factory

Firefighters rescued a man from the roof of a north-east seafood factory this afternoon.

Fire crews from Peterhead were scrambled to the scene after the man was injured while working at Thistle Seafoods in Boddam at 1.12pm.

A spokeswoman for Thistle Seafoods said: “One of our engineers was walking on top of the cold store roof when they tripped and fell, twisting their ankle.

“The emergency services were called because of the high location of where they fell, but they are doing fine now.”

Two ambulances also attended the scene.