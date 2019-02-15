North-east firefighters raise £10,000 for charities

Firefighters in a north-east community have given away £10,000 to good causes.

Crew members at Ellon Fire Station held their annual presentation after fundraising throughout last year.

The grand total was collected at events in 2018, including the annual open day in May, the Santa collection at Christmas and a number of other fundraisers.

Half the money will go to The Fire Fighters Charity, while £5,000 was split among 10 community groups, including Ellon First Responders and the Boys’ Brigade.

Watch manager Dennis Chalmers thanked members of the community for their support over the year.

He said: “All our fundraising is totalled and we decide who our beneficiaries are going to be.

“They are all local groups around the area.”

He added: “We are delighted we could give the funding out because everyone at the fire station loves doing this every year.

“If groups are going for anything specific we try and help them the best we can.

“For example, this year we bought Ellon Health Centre a new blood monitoring device.”