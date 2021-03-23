Fire called to hazardous materials incident in Aberdeen

Fire crews have been called out to an Aberdeen street to deal with some hazardous materials.
Three pumps are in attendance on Allan Street to deal with a “domestic hazmat incident” which is based at a property there.
They were called out at about 9.20am.
A fire spokeswoman confirmed that they were on-scene at the moment.
More to follow.
