Fire called to hazardous materials incident in Aberdeen

by David Walker
23/03/2021, 10:27 am Updated: 23/03/2021, 10:47 am
Fire crews have been called out to an Aberdeen street to deal with some hazardous materials.

Three pumps are in attendance on Allan Street to deal with a “domestic hazmat incident” which is based at a property there.

They were called out at about 9.20am.

A fire spokeswoman confirmed that they were on-scene at the moment.

More to follow.