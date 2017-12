Emergency crews were today battling a blaze in a kitchen in Aberdeen.

Firefighters were called to Provost Graham Avenue in Hazlehead at 5.41pm.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said two appliances were sent to the scene from Central.

She said the fire was in the kitchen at a property, and crews used a hose reel jet, breathing apparatus and a fan.

The fire was extinguished and the stop message came back at 6.04pm.