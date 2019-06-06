Thursday, June 6th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Fire breaks out at Aberdeen industrial estate

by Jamie Hall
06/06/2019, 8:26 am Updated: 06/06/2019, 8:33 am
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

Fire crews are battling a blaze in a warehouse at an Aberdeen industrial estate.

The blaze is understood to have broken out shortly before 8am in a warehouse at Bankhead Industrial Estate in Bucksburn.

Fire crews have been called to the blaze at the Bankhead Industrial Estate

Four appliances are in attendance and crews are fighting the flames using hose reel jets and breathing apparatus.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We have four appliances in attendance at a fire in a warehouse at Bankhead Industrial Estate.

“The extent of the fire is not yet known.

“We were called to the incident at 7.52am.”

Breaking