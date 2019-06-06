Fire breaks out at Aberdeen industrial estate

Fire crews are battling a blaze in a warehouse at an Aberdeen industrial estate.

The blaze is understood to have broken out shortly before 8am in a warehouse at Bankhead Industrial Estate in Bucksburn.

Four appliances are in attendance and crews are fighting the flames using hose reel jets and breathing apparatus.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We have four appliances in attendance at a fire in a warehouse at Bankhead Industrial Estate.

“The extent of the fire is not yet known.

“We were called to the incident at 7.52am.”