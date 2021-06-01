Flat fire in Aberdeen city centre closes busy street

Fire crews are currently at the scene of a blaze at a property on a busy Aberdeen city centre street.

Crews were called to a flat in Skene Street just before 4pm on Tuesday.

It is understood the flat above Turkish restaurant Nargile and that flames have not spread to the popular eatery.

The Bonobo Cafe was also said to have been evacuated.

Nargile manager Tayfun Kavlan said: “The fire was in the flat above the restaurant.

“One of the employees saw the smoke coming up, and he came and told us there’s a fire.

“We went to go upstairs, but there was smoke coming out the door so we couldn’t go. We tried using our fire extinguisher but it didn’t work, so we went into the back garden and called the fire department and they came through.”

The road is currently cordoned off by police while crews work to extinguish the fire.

There are no reported casualties at this time.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 3.49pm on Tuesday, June 1 to reports of a fire affecting the first floor of a building on Skene Street, Aberdeen.

“Operations Control mobilised four appliances and a height vehicle to the scene, where crews remain as they work to extinguish the fire.

“There are no reported casualties at this time.”

More to follow.