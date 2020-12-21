Fire at Huntly’s Jubilee Hospital extinguished

Fire crews spent more than three hours extinguishing a blaze at Huntly’s Jubilee Hospital yesterday.

Four appliances attended the incident on Bleachfield Street at about 6.30pm.

Crews used a main jet, a hose reel jet, a thermal-imaging camera, and small tools during the blaze.

It is understood the fire broke out due to a heat patch igniting following some remedial roof work at the hospital.

Fire crews left the scene at 10pm after extinguishing the flames and making the area safe.

The community hospital operates under the management of NHS Grampian.

A police spokesman said no injuries had been reported and it was being considered non-suspicious.