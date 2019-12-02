Fiona Kennedy to lead carol singers at Aberdeen hotel tonight

An outdoor carol-singing event is to be held this evening in an Aberdeen community.

Carols in Cults will take place in front of the Cults Hotel on North Deeside Road from 6.30-7.30pm.

The singing will be led by Aberdeen-born singer and actress Fiona Kennedy, while musical accompaniment will be provided by the Bon Accord Silver Band.

Hot refreshments, including soup and mince pies, will be provided by the Cults Hotel and Sainsbury’s.

Those attending the event are asked to bring torches with them so they are able to read the carol sheet.