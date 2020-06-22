Fines will be ‘last resort’ for passengers not wearing face masks

Police today said fines will only be used as a “last resort” for people breaching the new rules on face masks on public transport.

As of this morning passengers on buses and trains must wear a face covering.

The rules apply to both public areas and an board vehicles.

Officers from British Transport Police will be speaking to rail staff and passengers to ensure people are following the new regulations.

However, “as a very last resort”, fixed penalty notices will be issued to people breaching the rules.

Children under the age of five, and anyone who can’t wear a mask due to physical or mental illness, age or disability are exempt.

Assistant Chief Constable Sean O’Callaghan said: “I reiterate that everyone should still be avoiding public transport if at all possible.

“We are however confident that those who need to use the railway will act responsibly and will want to play their part in helping to protect each other and comply with the requirement to wear face coverings.

“We understand that initially not everyone may be aware that it is now mandatory to wear face coverings – therefore our approach will be to engage with the public, explain the new government policy and encourage them to follow the new regulations for travelling on the railway.

“Only as an absolute last resort will we carry out enforcement in the form of fines.

“We are sure that the public will want to be responsible and do their part to protect others by wearing face coverings.”

