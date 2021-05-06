Findhorn Foundation campaigners have raised more than £130,000 to support fire rebuild funds by taking part in the Kiltwalk.

The community was devastated when a fire destroyed two of its oldest and most cherished buildings last month.

In the aftermath, leaders vowed to rebuild the much-loved community centre and main sanctuary.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has put the charity’s funds under extreme strain with income reduced by 85%.

Kiltwalk was ‘healing journey’ for Foundation

So, to help kick-start the rebuilding process the Findhorn Foundation took part in the Kiltwalk.

Now it has been revealed the team of 40 campaigners have raised £133,029 with some of that total being eligible for a 50% top-up by the Hunter Foundation.

Chief executive Caroline Matters said: “The generosity has been simply amazing and the event itself was so moving.

Fundraising Kiltwalk Thank You THANK YOU FOR SPONSORING USThank you for sponsoring all the walkers at our Kiltwalk event on 23-24 April 2021. You raised a fabulous total of £133,029! Most of this will be further increased by 50% from the Hunter Foundation. Posted by Findhorn Foundation on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

“On the Friday we did what became a pilgrimage, a kind of healing journey, through the park and then walking up to Cluny Hill.

“There was a sense of togetherness as we made that walk and then to go to the power point and actually scatter some of the ashes in the park, it was really moving.”

Donations needed to sustain Foundation

The community centre and main sanctuary were both some of the oldest buildings on the Findhorn Foundation.

In the aftermath of the fires donations were sent to the park from across the world to help contribute to the rebuilding funds.

Current coronavirus restrictions mean the site is not able to run courses, events or accept visitors, which help to sustain the charity financially.

Financial steward Simon Stedman joined other campaigners on a walk to Randolph Leap.

He said: “It was a real time for us to come together and do something really special.

“We still aren’t able to accept guests at the moment so we are very reliant on donations so this amazing event has been a huge help to the Foundation.”