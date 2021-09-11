Find out who the four finalists are for People’s Champion in council’s Star Awards

Four tireless public servants are in the running to be named as “people’s champion” in Aberdeen City Council’s staff Star Awards.

Aberdonians are being asked to vote for their favourite from the four finalists.

The winning council employee or team will be revealed at the Star Awards virtual ceremony on Thursday.

Organisers had originally thought there be would three finalists…

But the public’s nominations were so compelling the external judging panel decided that four parties should be put forward.

Who are the fab four?

Aileen Walker, school support services manager at Bucksburn Academy is one of the four finalists.

Aileen “never refuses to help with any task, no matter how busy she is” according to her colleagues.

‘The beating heart of Bucksburn Academy’

They also say: “She is always very understanding and compassionate.

“Whatever the time or day of the week, she never fails to have a smile on her face.

“Aileen goes above and beyond to support all pupils in the mainstream and the wing, working tirelessly making sure that their needs are met.”

Always the first into the building and the last to leave, she is hailed as the “absolute beating heart of Bucksburn Academy”.

The council workers who helped stem Covid spread

The council’s protective services team, comprised of the environmental health and trading standards departments, are also nominated.

Their backers say they have been “key to ensuring the effective protection of public health” by ensuring Covid rules were being followed and investigating clusters of cases.

Sharon Desbois, a youth development officer at Lochside Academy, is in the running too.

Sharon worked throughout the Covid restrictions to support the academy’s young people.

She delivered Chrome books, food and toiletries to young people and met up with pupils for “walks and talks”.

Sharon also assisted at the Tullos Hub for vulnerable young people and children of key workers.

And she volunteered to help in a care home with distributing lunches to the elderly residents.

Her supporters said: “She always goes above and beyond with good grace, humour and compassion.”

Does the community alarm team get your Star Awards vote?

The council’s regional communications centre (RCC), which deals with community alarms and emergency repairs, is the final candidate.

The RCC team works 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Members cover community alarms for the whole of Grampian region as well as housing repairs, roads and street lighting for Aberdeen City Council along with Perth and Kinross Council and Highland Council.

The RCC also monitors all Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire school intruder alarms, and are in constant contact with ambulance, firefighters and the police daily.

People can vote here.

Votes must be received by noon on Wednesday.

Angela Scott, chief executive of the council, said: “Each of the finalists has gone above and beyond to improve the lives of the people and communities in Aberdeen over the past 12 months.”

Aberdeen City Council leader Jenny Laing said: “I’d like to thank everyone who took the time to nominate a council employee or team.

“I’m not surprised that the external judges had a hard time deciding who the finalists should be as there are so many individuals and teams at Aberdeen City Council that are worthy of the title ‘people’s champion’.”

The Star Awards are the council’s annual staff recognition awards.