Find out what Covid-19 restriction tier you could be in with our interactive tool

Every local authority area in Scotland will be assigned a tier which will set the type and level of Covid-19 restrictions in place for businesses and residents in that area.

The Scottish system ranges from the highest tier, level four – which would impose tough measures but stop short of the nationwide lockdown in March – to the lowest, level zero, which is as close to normality as possible, with most businesses open.

This new lookup table is based on the provisional tier set to be assigned to each area of Scotland. You can find your area by searching for your local authority.



At a glance, you can see how the rest of Scotland is tiered in our map below.

