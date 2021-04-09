Financial support to be offered to Moray families forced to travel through to Aberdeen for maternity services

Financial support will be given to Moray families who are forced to travel through to Aberdeen for maternity services.

Maternity services at Dr Gray’s Hospital were downgraded in 2018 to midwife-led, meaning mums with medium or high-risk pregnancies have to give birth in Aberdeen.

This means that the majority of Moray babies are now born away from the region.

Apparently, it is a “temporary” measure but has been in place for almost three years now.

Financial support offered

NHS Grampian announced that they would now be offering financial support to families who need to travel through to Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.

They will do this through a number of schemes, and patients will be able to claim money back.

All families who have to travel through to Aberdeen can claim up to 130 miles in travel expenses.

Accommodation will also be provided if the partner needs to stay in Aberdeen overnight, to a maximum of two nights.

Financial support for Moray families travelling to Aberdeen for maternity careChanges to the way that maternity… Posted by Dr Gray's Hospital, Elgin on Thursday, April 8, 2021

A statement from NHS Grampian added: “This can be a worrying prospect for many local families.

“Support is available to help you with the cost of travel and accommodation.”

To access this support, you can ask your community midwife who will be able to advise you on how to make claim.

Any questions should also be directed towards them.

Still more questions to be answered

Campaign group Keep Mum has written to NHS Grampian with added questions about how people can claim this financial support.

They added: “It’s very important that everyone involved in making decisions about Moray Maternity Services appreciates that going from Aberdeen to Moray isn’t really ‘popping home from Aberdeen.

People have been contacting us all day with queries relating to the ‘travelling expenses/accommodation post’ from Dr… Posted by Keep MUM on Thursday, April 8, 2021

“If NHS Grampian had made any real effort to restore our consultant maternity service, then we wouldn’t have to keep on having these thoroughly depressing discussions.”

The questions they want to be answered are: