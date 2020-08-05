Financial support for businesses affected by Aberdeen lockdown should be ‘urgent priority’, say chamber of commerce

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce has urged the Scottish Government to make financial support an ‘urgent priority’ after licensed premises were forced to close their doors.

It comes after lockdown restrictions were reimposed in Aberdeen due to a coronavirus cluster in the city.

Pubs and restaurants were ordered to close by 5pm.

Now, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce say a package of support for businesses should be implemented as a matter of priority.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Shane Taylor, research and policy manager, said: “It’s heartbreaking to see these restrictions imposed today when we know first-hand the significant investments and precautions businesses across the region have put in place to make their premises Covid safe in line with government guidance.

“The unfortunate rise in cases which has led to these restrictions being brought in underlines the shared responsibility we all have to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Businesses and their teams will take responsible actions, as was demonstrated by several firms taking precautionary steps to close in recent days ahead of official guidance, but we all have a responsibility – as customers and as residents who care about our local communities – to carefully follow the advice issued by government.

“Financial support for businesses and employees impacted by these lockdown restrictions has to be an urgent priority and will require collaboration across every level of government.

“Everyone should follow the restrictions outlined by the Scottish Government today, but firms and their workers should not be penalised for doing so.

“A package of support needs to be implemented as a matter of urgency, creating further flexibility in the furlough scheme and additional grant support for impacted companies.

“There are also clear lessons to learn from the escalation of this outbreak. Although firms have a plethora of guidance documents on making their premises Covid safe, many found it more challenging to source a point of contact or advice on actions to take based on a potential or suspected occurrence of coronavirus on their premises.

“Clearer guidance on this area is going to be absolutely crucial as we look to control the virus in the months ahead.

“The team at the chamber will continue to liaise with government, local authorities and our member businesses.

“In the hours and days ahead, we would urge government to produce clear lockdown-specific guidance, rapid and clear communication with affected businesses and regular updates as we all work towards easing these restrictions as soon as is safe to do so.”