Financial boost for north-east museum to help during pandemic

A north-east heritage group has been awarded more than £50,000 in government funding.

Alford and Donside Heritage Association will receive £52,000 from the Museums Galleries Scotland Recovery and Resilience Fund which is financed by the Scottish Government.

It comes from a package set up to protect Scotland’s culture and heritage sectors from the impacts of Covid-19.

The fund aims to secure the future of Scottish independent museums put at risk by the pandemic and to protect the vital role that they play in their communities.

Alford Heritage Museum trustees have decided to develop a plan for the sustainable future of the historic building in Alford and investigate how it could better serve the community.

The funding awarded will help them carry out some vital repairs to enable the museum to reopen next season.

It will also help pay for a feasibility study to evaluate the viability of a community asset transfer, gather views from the local community about their vision for the museum and create a long-term business plan.

Rob Hughes, chair of the board of trustees, said: “The hard work and dedication of many of the Alford Heritage Museum’s membership and volunteers has been greatly recognised by this award. It is not only a boost to the local economy, at this difficult time for everyone but also a very big vote of confidence in the future of the museum.”

He also urged members of the public to take part in the consultation process, which will begin soon, on the future direction of the rural museum.

As a community resource, the trustees are very keen to involve as many people as possible in discussions about ideas for its future.

The museum is used as a resource to teach local youngsters on educational visits and also hosts the annual Hamewith Concert involving schools from Strathdon to Dunecht.

It houses an extensive collection of artefacts, photos and documents to assist members of the public with genealogical and historical research and supports young adults undertaking their Duke of Edinburgh and Saltire Awards.

Local residents recently helped decorate scarecrows which were scattered round the village and they will now be exhibited in the museum building.

Lucy Casot, CEO of Museums Galleries Scotland said: “We are delighted to support Alford Heritage Museum through the Recovery and Resilience Fund.

“The museum has responded to the challenges of the pandemic, and subsequent closure, with plans to secure the future of the museum.

“Through the fund we are pleased to support essential repairs and maintenance of the museum, alongside a business model review and implementation, which together will help safeguard their important role in the community as a hub for regional and traditional culture.

“Alford Heritage Museum’s forward thinking is credit to the volunteers of all ages who run the museum and have embedded it into the community. As they work to safely reopen the museum in 2021 we wish them every success.”