Financial boost for north-east charity backed by MP

A north-east MP has welcomed a cash boost given to a support group for people with additional support needs.

Scottish Conservative West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie praised Spikin Autism and More which received £1,800 from the People’s Postcode Trust for its Water Fun project.

The organisation, which is based in Alford, is a parent peer-supported group for those who know people with additional support needs.

Mr Bowie said: “This is a richly deserved award that recognises the amount of work Spikin Autism does for families and carers in the north-east.

“They provide practical and motivational support in a relaxed, caring and confidential setting.

“To have such a resource in Alford is of massive benefit to the community.”

The People’s Postcode Trust provides funding for projects that combat discrimination, promote human rights and prevent poverty.