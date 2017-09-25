Finance chief confident £5,000 offer for land to dual Aberdeen road will be accepted by government

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Aberdeen City Council’s finance convener today said he expects the Scottish Government to accept the sale of a 40ft strip of land for £5,000.

The council will offer the cash for the land in order to dual a section of Wellington Road.

The Scottish Government asked for £230,000, but the former Labour-led administration had asked for the land for £1.

Finance convener Douglas Lumsden said he “couldn’t believe” the road would be worth “anywhere near” a quarter-of-a-million pounds.

In August, the Valuation Office Agency gave two figures for the purchase of the land.

The first, based on the assumption that the site could have been included in a residential development on the site of the former Craiginches Prison, was of £230,000.

A valuation of the ground reflecting the current situation as a strip of land between the road and the development was also provided – which was £5,000.

Cllr Lumsden said: “We’re going by the independent valuation so I’m sure it will be agreed.

“I’d like to get it resolved as soon as possible.”

Cllr Lumsden said he was “surprised” the SNP had not backed the move to buy the land for less cash.

The SNP group put forward an amendment to the finance committee last week, to buy the land for £230,000.

But this was defeated 10 votes to seven.

SNP group leader Councillor Stephen Flynn previously claimed the council had given its verbal agreement to buy the land for that cost during early negotiations.

Cllr Flynn said: “Obviously I’m disappointed at the approach that Cllr Lumsden has taken. I think it throws the council’s reputation into disrepair.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We have received no formal request from Aberdeen City Council. We agreed to undertake a joint valuation by an independent expert for the piece of land at the former prison at Craiginches.

“This approach, which was to ensure the agreement of a fair price, resulted in the valuation of £230,000.”