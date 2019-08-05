Finalists for this year’s Celebrate Aberdeen awards announced

The finalists for the annual Celebrate Aberdeen awards have been announced.

The event, which recognises and celebrates the contribution of those who make a difference to lives in the north-east through Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire’s third sector, will be held in the city next month.

The winners of the awards will be announced at a ceremony at the new £333 million P&J Live complex on September 14 – and those in the running for the top prizes have now been revealed by organisers.

Celebrate Aberdeen founder Morven Mackenzie said: “It was humbling and heart-warming to see the scope and standard of submissions we received this year.

“We knew we would get some great applications as there are so many amazing individuals and wonderful organisations working in the third sector in this area.

“Once again though, we were blown away to receive so many truly inspiring entries.

And the award finalists are …

Large Organisation Of The Year

CHAS

Inspire

The ARCHIE Foundation

Small Organisation Of The Year

Charlie House

Shazam Theatre Company

Sunrise Partnership

Young Supporter Of The Year

Ryan Bannerman, Future Choices

Emily Findlay, Various

Thorfinn Raeburn, Various

Staff Member Of The Year

Katrina Michie, Shopmobility

Frances Rae, PAH Scotland

Suz Strachan, SensationALL

Volunteer Of The Year

George Berstran, NSPCC Scotland-Childline, Aberdeen

Heather Dalgarno, Friends Of Anchor

Kirsten Farquhar, Friends Of The Neuro Ward

Fundraiser Of The Year

Ahphun Allan Rossiter, Me Too!

Evan Christie, The ARCHIE Foundation

Alana Stott, PAH Scotland

Event Of The Year

Cancer Research UK, Relay For Life Turriff

Friends Of Anchor, Courage On The Catwalk

Inspire, Happily Never After Pantomime

Campaign Of The Year

Asthma And Allergy Foundation, My Breath Is Life

Northsound Cash For Kids, Mission Christmas

Sue Ryder, Dee View Appeal

Team Of The Year

Charlie House

Inspire

SensationALL

Corporate Partnership Of The Year

Baird Family Hospital & Aberdeen SANDS

Equinor & TechFest

Sport Aberdeen & Me Too!

Heart Of The Community

Marion Douglas

Michelle Herd

Bryan Mackenzie

Norma Thomson (posthumous)

“The judges had an incredibly difficult time choosing the top three for each category and genuinely felt that absolutely everyone who entered deserves an award.

“The more work we do with the third sector in Aberdeen, the more we realise just how important it is to the city.

“There are so many charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups working incredibly hard for the benefit of others, often without a huge amount of recognition.

“We hope that through Celebrate Aberdeen we can help shine a light on just some of that work and some of those people.

“Our own team of Celebrate Aberdeen volunteers is incredibly proud to be able to play a part in helping promote some of the fantastic fundraising, volunteering and service provision that happens all the time here in the north-east.”

The event is being supported by a number of organisations, including CNOOC International, Wood, CNR International and Chrysaor.

All third-sector guests and their friends and families will be able to attend for free.

A total of 34 individuals and organisations have been shortlisted for awards across the 11 categories.

They range from large and small organisation of the year through to volunteer, staff member, fundraiser and young supporter of the year, to the heart of the community award.

The awards night will follow hot on the heels of the Celebrate Aberdeen weekend, which will be held on August 24 and 25 and features a parade down Union Street honouring those who make a difference to lives across the north-east as well as races and music and dance performances at venues across the city.

The parade began in 2011 to honour those working in the third sector, with the awards ceremony being added last year. Organisers say their philosophy is one of “positivity, support, community and celebration”.