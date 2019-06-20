Finalists announced for Northern Star Business Awards

The finalists have been announced for a business awards ceremony which will be held later this year.

Now in its 16th year, the Northern Star Business Awards recognise companies in the north-east for their exceptional accomplishments.

Finalists for business of the year include Aberdeen International Airport, Aberdeen Performing Arts, Cummings and Co Aberdeen and Motive Offshore Group.

Other categories include awards for making a difference and rising star.

Chamber chief executive Russell Borthwick said: “The Northern Star Business Awards are a high point in the calendar for north-east businesses, showcasing the achievements of organisations across every sector in our dynamic region.

“The competition for a finalist spot is always tough and this year is no exception.

“The quality of entries we received demonstrates that the Aberdeen city region is not only open for business but outstanding work is being done by companies of all shapes and sizes and that should be celebrated.”

The finalists in the categories are:

Business of the Year

Aberdeen International Airport

Aberdeen Performing Arts

Cumming & Co Aberdeen Ltd

Motive Offshore Group

Customer First

Bon Accord Care

Caber Coffee Limited

Donald Russell Ltd

Eco Hero

Aberdeen Performing Arts

Mackie’s of Scotland

The OTL Group

Family Business (sponsored by Aberdeenshire Council)

Dalriada Luxury Lodges

Greenwell Equipment

KR Steel (more recently KR Group)

Going Global

Add Energy

Motive Offshore Group

Inspiration from Innovation

ACE Winches

Balmoral Offshore Engineering

Stork

Inspiring Futures (sponsored by DYW North East)

ARR Craib Transport Limited and Northfield Academy

Mackie’s of Scotland and Alford Academy

Robertson and Inverurie Academy

Score Group Plc and Mintlaw Academy

Making the Difference (sponsored by Balmoral Group)

Aberdeen Sports Village

Bon Accord

Charlie House

Community Food Initiatives North East

Marketing Magic

ACE Winches

Aberdeen International Airport

Charlie House

VisitAberdeenshire

Rising Star (sponsored by University of Aberdeen Business School)

Lee Forsyth – Aberdeen Football Club

Chloe Watt – Siberia Bar and Hotel

Lyndsey Shepherd – Trump International

Staff Matter

Bon Accord Care

Marathon International Oil (G.B.) Limited

Sport Aberdeen

Student Placement (sponsored by Robert Gordon University)

BW Offshore

NHS Grampian

Shell UK

The winner of the final award – for lifetime achievement – is announced on the night.

The winners will be announced on September 26 at Aberdeen’s new events complex P&J Live.