Finalists announced for Northern Star Business Awards

The finalists have been announced for a business awards ceremony which will be held later this year.
Now in its 16th year, the Northern Star Business Awards recognise companies in the north-east for their exceptional accomplishments.
Finalists for business of the year include Aberdeen International Airport, Aberdeen Performing Arts, Cummings and Co Aberdeen and Motive Offshore Group.
Other categories include awards for making a difference and rising star.
Chamber chief executive Russell Borthwick said: “The Northern Star Business Awards are a high point in the calendar for north-east businesses, showcasing the achievements of organisations across every sector in our dynamic region.
“The competition for a finalist spot is always tough and this year is no exception.
“The quality of entries we received demonstrates that the Aberdeen city region is not only open for business but outstanding work is being done by companies of all shapes and sizes and that should be celebrated.”
The finalists in the categories are:
Business of the Year
- Aberdeen International Airport
- Aberdeen Performing Arts
- Cumming & Co Aberdeen Ltd
- Motive Offshore Group
Customer First
- Bon Accord Care
- Caber Coffee Limited
- Donald Russell Ltd
Eco Hero
- Aberdeen Performing Arts
- Mackie’s of Scotland
- The OTL Group
Family Business (sponsored by Aberdeenshire Council)
- Dalriada Luxury Lodges
- Greenwell Equipment
- KR Steel (more recently KR Group)
Going Global
- Add Energy
- Motive Offshore Group
Inspiration from Innovation
- ACE Winches
- Balmoral Offshore Engineering
- Stork
Inspiring Futures (sponsored by DYW North East)
- ARR Craib Transport Limited and Northfield Academy
- Mackie’s of Scotland and Alford Academy
- Robertson and Inverurie Academy
- Score Group Plc and Mintlaw Academy
Making the Difference (sponsored by Balmoral Group)
- Aberdeen Sports Village
- Bon Accord
- Charlie House
- Community Food Initiatives North East
Marketing Magic
- ACE Winches
- Aberdeen International Airport
- Charlie House
- VisitAberdeenshire
Rising Star (sponsored by University of Aberdeen Business School)
- Lee Forsyth – Aberdeen Football Club
- Chloe Watt – Siberia Bar and Hotel
- Lyndsey Shepherd – Trump International
Staff Matter
- Bon Accord Care
- Marathon International Oil (G.B.) Limited
- Sport Aberdeen
Student Placement (sponsored by Robert Gordon University)
- BW Offshore
- NHS Grampian
- Shell UK
The winner of the final award – for lifetime achievement – is announced on the night.
The winners will be announced on September 26 at Aberdeen’s new events complex P&J Live.