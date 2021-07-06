Final turbine in place at Kincardine Wind Farm off Aberdeen

The final floating turbine is now in place at the Kincardine Wind Farm off the Aberdeen coast.
Contractor First Subsea said the turbine was connected to its moorings over the weekend.
Once up and running, Kincardine will be the world’s largest floating offshore windfarm, with a total of six turbines now sitting around nine miles off the coast.
