One of the North-east’s worst bottlenecks was today set to be banished to history.

The finishing touches were being added to a major upgrade on the A96 Aberdeen-Inverness road at Inveramsay Bridge.

Scotland’s Transport Minister was due on site, a few miles north of Inverurie, to see the project being readied for opening.

Derek MacKay said: “We wanted to ensure drivers and local communities feel the benefits at the earliest opportunity.

“I’m delighted that in just a few hours, road users will get the green light to drive on the new road.”

For decades drivers have been forced to queue at traffic lights where the main road narrowed to a single lane.

The £10.2 million Inveramsay Bridge improvement delivers one mile of new road, including a new bridge that will carry the A96 trunk road over the Aberdeen to Inverness railway.

It is expected to improve journey times and reduce the risk of bridge strikes.