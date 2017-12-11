Final touches for Stonehaven fireballs Hogmanay event

The countdown is on for one of the North-east’s great Hogmanay traditions.

Volunteers at the Stonehaven Fireballs Association have been busy making their fireballs that will be engulfed with flames and thrown into the harbour on December 31.

Ross Milne, chairman for the group, said: “Our main sponsor Stewart Milne Homes was on hand to wish the fireballs team the best of luck in our preparations for the event.

“We should also say a huge thank you to Stonehaven Engineering Ltd. They give us the use of their workshop every year.”